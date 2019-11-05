Coming Up!
More from Fed's Barkin: It is a good time to pause with interest rates
More from Richmond Fed Pres. Thomas Barkin (non voter)
- It is a good time to pause with interest rates and see how the economy evolves
- If there is a material change in the US economic outlook, the Fed will have to reassess its stance of monetary policy
- Where you hear the most negativity about the US economy is from companies that have international exposure
- The cut interest rates this year is relatively unprecedented given the state of the US economy
- Wil see in about 6 to 9 months whether the years interest rate cuts have the desired effect
- At the October FOMC meeting he felt that uncertainty was less then at the September meeting but it has far from gone away
