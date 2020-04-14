More from Fed's Evans: More worried about too low inflation

Fed's Evans comments

More worried about too low-inflation in too high



Expect inflationary pressure to below due to downturn



Socializing losses by government in the face of this crisis is appropriate



We have used shocking amounts of resources, including relief funded by debt



Biggest worry from moral hazard standpoint would be a too big to fail institution, with risk pricing too low. Programs must have no favoritism.

It will take national coordination with states to get economy back up and running



lessons learned from dealing with crises is you have to think bigger and take some chances

Meanwhile Fed's Bostic is also being referenced from Yahoo finance. The Atlanta Fed president says:



confident help will reach business on time, but likely more is needed for small business, local government, gig economy workers



dealing with costs of crisis will be more manageable with renewed growth



Fed programs have a timetable, balance sheet will naturally get smaller as programs and an economy grows



jobs reports and claims data not providing a lot of real information at this point



The virus cost $25 billion per day and cannot be sustained forever

widespread testing would put an end to the crisis

