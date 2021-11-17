More from Fed's Evans - says gas prices are high but so is the stockmarket

More from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans

  • gasoline prices are hitting household budgets, will be an economic headwind
  • on the other hand, the stock market is high, financial conditions are good. 
Yeah - leverage up on your stocks to fill up the tank. Sheesh. 

More:
  • it will take until the middle of 2022 to complete the bond0buying taper
  • at that point will be thinking about when to raise rates
  • optimistic will have a vibrant labour market in 2022
Earlier comments:


