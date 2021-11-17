More from Fed's Evans - says gas prices are high but so is the stockmarket

More from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans

gasoline prices are hitting household budgets, will be an economic headwind

on the other hand, the stock market is high, financial conditions are good.

Yeah - leverage up on your stocks to fill up the tank. Sheesh.





More:

it will take until the middle of 2022 to complete the bond0buying taper

at that point will be thinking about when to raise rates

optimistic will have a vibrant labour market in 2022

