More from Fed's Evans - says gas prices are high but so is the stockmarket
More from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
- gasoline prices are hitting household budgets, will be an economic headwind
- on the other hand, the stock market is high, financial conditions are good.
Yeah - leverage up on your stocks to fill up the tank. Sheesh.
More:
- it will take until the middle of 2022 to complete the bond0buying taper
- at that point will be thinking about when to raise rates
- optimistic will have a vibrant labour market in 2022
Earlier comments: