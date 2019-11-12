More from Fed's Kashkari - more comfortable now the yield curve is not inverted
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari, earlier comments here:
Fed's Kashkari says he is a little more optimistic on the US economy
A little more now, via Reuters:
- takes "comfort" from the fact the U.S. yield curve is no longer inverted, a shape that has historically signaled a coming recession
- business investment weak
- consumer spending and the job market strong
- U.S. economic outlook is "somewhat mixed, but a little bit more optimistic than maybe it was a couple months ago
- "The fact that the yield curve is now uninverted gives me some indication that we have taken the brakes off the economy"