More from Fed's Kashkari - more comfortable now the yield curve is not inverted

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari, earlier comments here:

A little more now, via Reuters:



takes "comfort" from the fact the U.S. yield curve is no longer inverted, a shape that has historically signaled a coming recession

business investment weak

consumer spending and the job market strong

U.S. economic outlook is "somewhat mixed, but a little bit more optimistic than maybe it was a couple months ago

"The fact that the yield curve is now uninverted gives me some indication that we have taken the brakes off the economy"





