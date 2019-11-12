More from Fed's Kashkari - more comfortable now the yield curve is not inverted

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Kashkari, earlier comments here:  

Fed's Kashkari says he is a little more optimistic on the US economy

A little more now, via Reuters:
  • takes "comfort" from the fact the U.S. yield curve is no longer inverted, a shape that has historically signaled a coming recession
  • business investment weak
  • consumer spending and the job market strong
  • U.S. economic outlook is "somewhat mixed, but a little bit more optimistic than maybe it was a couple months ago
  • "The fact that the yield curve is now uninverted gives me some indication that we have taken the brakes off the economy" 

