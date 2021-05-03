More from Feds Williams: Feds main goal is to anchor inflation expectations

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from New York Fed Gov. Williams

  • Feds main goal is to anchor inflation expectations a 2%
  • fiscal policy help position the economy for a strong rebound
  • biggest driver to the economy are the virus and vaccinations
  • He is not that concerned about fiscal and creating significant and sustained imbalances that lead to high inflation
  • The Fed has the tools to deal with inflation
  • Does not see a deterioration of lending standards in the housing market
  • Fed is focused on making sure the banking system is a safe and sound
  • A strong economy will put commercial real estate in a generally good place, but will have to see how it plays out
  • It may take cities longer to get back to full strength because they rely on office workers
Comments are in line with the overall Fed view on the economy and monetary/fiscal policy
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose