More from Feds Williams: Feds main goal is to anchor inflation expectations

More from New York Fed Gov. Williams

Feds main goal is to anchor inflation expectations a 2%



fiscal policy help position the economy for a strong rebound



biggest driver to the economy are the virus and vaccinations



He is not that concerned about fiscal and creating significant and sustained imbalances that lead to high inflation



The Fed has the tools to deal with inflation



Does not see a deterioration of lending standards in the housing market



Fed is focused on making sure the banking system is a safe and sound



A strong economy will put commercial real estate in a generally good place, but will have to see how it plays out



It may take cities longer to get back to full strength because they rely on office workers



Comments are in line with the overall Fed view on the economy and monetary/fiscal policy

