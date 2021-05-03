More from Feds Williams: Feds main goal is to anchor inflation expectations
More from New York Fed Gov. Williams
- Feds main goal is to anchor inflation expectations a 2%
- fiscal policy help position the economy for a strong rebound
- biggest driver to the economy are the virus and vaccinations
- He is not that concerned about fiscal and creating significant and sustained imbalances that lead to high inflation
- The Fed has the tools to deal with inflation
- Does not see a deterioration of lending standards in the housing market
- Fed is focused on making sure the banking system is a safe and sound
- A strong economy will put commercial real estate in a generally good place, but will have to see how it plays out
- It may take cities longer to get back to full strength because they rely on office workers
Comments are in line with the overall Fed view on the economy and monetary/fiscal policy