More from Powell: Fed will not preemptively raise rates until we see actual inflation

Fed's Powell continues testimony on Capitol Hill

The faster we get to post pandemic economy, the smaller the number of unemployed will be



There is a real concern that if we don't act as quickly as possible to support my are minorities, women, that we will leave behind a more unequal economy



Want to do is much as we can to get back to a strong economy



Fed will not preemptively raise rates until we see actual inflation



premature to be pulling back support for the economy



And more from Mnuchin:



He supports legislation to help PPP forgiveness



hospitality industry, airlines have been devastated. Could be helped by PPP, additional aid

The testimony open Powell and Mnuchin in front of the Senate Banking Committee has ended at 12:21 PM ET.







Stocks move higher during their testimony with the NASDAQ and S&P index outperforming. The S&P index is currently up 1.26%. The NASDAQ index is up 1.4%. The Dow industrial average lines with a gain of 0.85%.

