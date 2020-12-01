More from Powell: Fed will not preemptively raise rates until we see actual inflation

Fed's Powell continues testimony on Capitol Hill

  • The faster we get to post pandemic economy, the smaller the number of unemployed will be
  • There is a real concern that if we don't act as quickly as possible to support my are minorities, women, that we will leave behind a more unequal economy
  • Want to do is much as we can to get back to a strong economy
  • Fed will not preemptively raise rates until we see actual inflation
  • premature to be pulling back support for the economy
And more from Mnuchin:
  • He supports legislation to help PPP forgiveness
  • hospitality industry, airlines have been devastated. Could be helped by PPP, additional aid
The testimony open Powell and Mnuchin in front of the Senate Banking Committee has ended at 12:21 PM ET.

Stocks move higher during their testimony with the NASDAQ and S&P index outperforming. The S&P index is currently up 1.26%. The NASDAQ index is up 1.4%. The Dow industrial average lines with a gain of 0.85%.
