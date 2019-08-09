Coming Up!
Title text for next article
More from RBA Gov Lowe - Not considering rate rises until comfortable with inflation and unemployment rates
More from RBAA Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, speaking before the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics
- global central banks reacting to
"deep structural shifts" where savings are elevated,
investments depressed
- not sure decision to lower rates in Australiaa has damaged consumer confidence
- says lower interest rates "a real issue" for some Australians who rely on interest incomes
- look forward to the day when economic conditions support interest rate rises
- would not be considering raising rates until we are comfortable inflation, employment are within targets
- too early to tell if we had got better outcomes by cutting interest rates earlier
ForexLive
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close