More from RBA Governor Lowe says likely to stop QE bond buying in 2022

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe with more, Q&A session now.
- says getting faster wage growth would benefit everyone in australia
- not going to raise cash rate until inflation in 2-3% range
- expect to taper bond buying and stop before raise cash rate
- says cannot continue buying bonds forever
- likely to stop buying bonds sometime next year
- says has learned not to forecast AUD, not counting on the currency to drive the recovery
- huge amount of inertia in the Australian wages system
- need to see the unemployment rate in 4s to get wages higher
- inflation temporarily above 3% would not be a problem