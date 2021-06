I posted on this a few moments ago: Ex BOJ policymaker says Bank likely to extend relief program at this week's meeting



In that post I wanted to link to an earlier post on this but I couldn't find the link. I've dug it out now, the Nikkei gave a heads up to this back at the end of May:

As I said in that post:

Nikkei ... is usually very good with its BOJ tips

Maybe something to watch out for on Firday.

a preview of the meeting