New York Fed president Williams: We are seeing a broader based increases inflation

New York Fed president Williams (voting member)





We are seeing broader based increases in inflation



Even after taking into account basic facts, we have seen a pickup in underlying inflation in the US



Long-run inflation expectations reversed earlier declines and are at levels seen in 2013 to 2014



Supply constraints are a major factor on the labor market and supply chain bottlenecks



Feds framework is well suited for this because it starts up from the point of making sure inflation expectations are anchored at 2%



The economy is going back



higher inflation is making it more expensive to put food on the table



Fed's focused on making sure there is a strong healthy economy with low and stable inflation

Dow industrial average is trading down -153 points. The NASDAQ index remains positive by 30 points. The S&P is currently up 4.64 points.



On November 12 Williams said:

There are segments of the labor force that are more protected against inflation and others less so



People on fixed incomes are less protected against inflation

Fed officials have to understand the effects of climate issues on financial stability in terms of supervision and regulation



Fed officials are focused on inequality and equitable growth because they are important to the economy



The New York Fed president John Williams is speaking and tilted more toward the hawkish side: