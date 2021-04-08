Next week (April 14) will bring the next RBNZ monetary policy review

The announcement is due at 0200 GMT on April 14

there will be no update to forecasts

there will be no press conference

No change to the cash rate is expected (currently at 0.25%).

Similarly, on other policy settings, no change is expected: FLP and LSAP programmes are most likely to remain largely untouched

The RBNZ will oc course be cognizant of the recent lack of mentum in economic indicators, but the Bank is forecasting the economy to come off its bounce-back pace, and that there is much work to be done for the economy ahead.
















