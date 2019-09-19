NZ GDP cements expected RBNZ rate cuts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

ASB on the New Zealand GDP data and what it means for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  

  • GDP ,,,  modestly above market expectations, but in line with the ASB/RBNZ pick
  • Growth remained uneven, with the services sector and agriculture keeping the economy afloat
  • Growth momentum has slowed with annual GDP growth at a six-year low.
  • This period of sluggish performance is set to continue, and we expect growing spare capacity will see the RBNZ cut the OCR again in November.

(bolding mine)

NZD remains soft:
