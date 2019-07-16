NZD traders - RBNZ inflation data for Q2: 1.7% y/y (prior 1.7%)

RBNZ's own measure of inflation. Its worth being aware of because the release can be a mover of the NZD.



The most recent prior reading was 1.7% y/y, for the March 2019 quarter.

Tradeable inflation in the sectoral factor model +0.7% y/y

Non tradeables 2.7%



Earlier today

Still to come of relevance for the kiwi:





RBNZ's key measure of core inflation is 'the sectoral factor model': 1.7% for the latest, June quarter reading.