NZD traders - RBNZ inflation data for Q2: 1.7% y/y (prior 1.7%)

RBNZ's own measure of inflation. Its worth being aware of because the release can be a mover of the NZD.

RBNZ's key measure of core inflation is 'the sectoral factor model': 1.7% for the latest, June quarter reading.
  • The most recent prior reading was 1.7% y/y, for the March 2019 quarter. 
Tradeable inflation in the sectoral factor model +0.7% y/y
  • Non tradeables 2.7%
