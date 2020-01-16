PBOC official: RRR is at appropriate level, there is limited room for further cuts

PBOC head of monetary policy, Sun Guofeng, is speaking





Whether rate cut is needed depends on liquidity

Current liquidity conditions are reasonable

PBOC will keep liquidity stable ahead of Chinese New Year period

Benchmark deposit rate will stay for now and PBOC will make adjustments as needed

The headline may not go down too well with Chinese investors but I reckon it is one mentioned to just keep the facade that the PBOC isn't seen to be aggressively easing.





We have already seen a 50 bps RRR cut earlier this year and there's a good chance it won't be the last before the year comes to an end.



