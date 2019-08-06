PBOC reportedly tells foreign firms that yuan won't keep falling
Bloomberg reports on the matter
According to the report, senior PBOC officials have reassured foreign companies that the currency won't continue to weaken significantly, as they held a meeting with a number of foreign exports in Beijing earlier today.
Adding that the central bank has reassured that the companies' ability to buy and sell dollars would remain normal.
Considering the yuan fixing today and the offshore yuan bill issuance, I think they've sent a clear message that the currency won't depreciate sharply.
However, I reckon this is more to manage risks of capital outflows because in the longer-term, as long as the trade war continues to escalate, it would be sensible to expect China to fight back with a weaker currency.