PBOC says that Evergrande risks to the financial system are controllable

PBOC reaffirms that Evergrande isn't going to pose a major threat to the Chinese financial system

They are also urging developers and shareholders to fulfil debt obligations and have asked banks to keep stable, orderly loans to the real estate sector.





Well, Evergrande fears have died down in recent weeks but they are still lingering in the background. But as lawmakers and policymakers have stepped in to soothe markets, I reckon any negative impact will be short-lived moving forward.