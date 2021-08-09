PBOC says will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
PBOC remarks in its Q2 monetary policy implementation report
- Prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate, prioritise stability
- Will keep liquidity reasonably ample
- Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
Those are the key points to note, which just reaffirms their policy stance over the past few months. When it comes to these, China tends to preempt any imminent changes so the repeat of the commentary above means no change is expected for now.
As for the yuan, the PBOC seems to be wanting to keep it below 6.50 for the time being: