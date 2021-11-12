PBOC says will maintain prudent monetary policy, curb excessive price increases

Remarks by the Chinese central bank

Will better support consumer investment recovery

Will continue to orderly dispose high-risk financial institutions







The rest of the messaging just reaffirms the ongoing narrative with China, where policy will remain supportive of the economy but they aren't going to be pushing too hard as in the past as the focus is on 'common prosperity'.

I reckon it's more to do with the government in limiting any major price surges within the general economy but the PBOC will also have to play their part if need be.