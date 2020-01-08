PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.9450 (vs. yesterday at 6.9690)

Onshore yuan reference rate for the session ahead

People's Bank of China skips OMOs again today 

CNY to its strongest since early August last year

