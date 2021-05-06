PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4895

The People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.





Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4862, Bloomberg 6.4913 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC) PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo 50 billion yuan reverse repo mature today

net a 40bn yuan drain on the day



China is back today after the long holiday.