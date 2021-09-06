PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4529 (vs. yesterday at 6.4577)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 

  • The previous close was 6.4585
  • Reuters estimate was 6.4516A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.  

6.4529 is the strongest for the onshore yuan at the daily setting since the middle of June (the 18th) 

 

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 50bn RRs mature today

  • thus net 40bn drain on the day



