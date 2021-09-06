PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4529 (vs. yesterday at 6.4577)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4585

Reuters estimate was 6.4516A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

6.4529 is the strongest for the onshore yuan at the daily setting since the middle of June (the 18th)

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

50bn RRs mature today

thus net 40bn drain on the day



