PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4615 (vs. estimate at 6.4629)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4610

Reuters estimate was 6.4629. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

As a reminder, this from the PBOC a day ago:

China will not resort to flood-like stimulus, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a news conference on Tuesday.

has dimmed prospects for more easing in the near term from the Bank. Reuters here for more.





PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

10bn RRs mature today

thus net neutral on the day



