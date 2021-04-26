PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4913 (vs. Friday at 6.4934)

The People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.963

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4886, Bloomberg 6.4893 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC)

Weaker for the CNY than was expected in both surveys. The PBOC giving a little budge back against recent yuan strength.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo