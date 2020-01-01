People's Bank of China to cut RRR by 50 basis points from January 6
Announcement from the PBOC on Wednesday
- to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for financial institutions by 50 basis points from Jan 6
In effect this is a cut to the amount of reserves a lender must hold
- It will release funds for lending
A PBOC official said the RRR cut will impact to offset cash demand ahead of the Spring Festival, banking system liquidity will remain basically stable
- Said it does not amount to "flood-like" stimulus" - the stance of prudent monetary policy has not changed