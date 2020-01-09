Poloz Press Conference: Says strikes, bad weather contributed to week 4Q

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Canada's Poloz

  • Can't speculate how revisions to investment will impact potential growth
  • says strikes, bad weather or contributing factors to mix data in the 4th quarter
  • inflation has been very close to 2% target, economy close to capacity for close to 2 years
  • if inflation is on target you can treat every shock symmetrically
  • ingredients exist that could lead to housing speculation
The USDCAD hasd been moving off high levels as Poloz comments ease concerns a bit.  Looking at the daily chart, the price is back below the downward sloping trendline broken earlier today at 1.3072.

USDCAD falls back below the trendline

