Poloz Press Conference: Says strikes, bad weather contributed to week 4Q
Bank of Canada's Poloz
- Can't speculate how revisions to investment will impact potential growth
- says strikes, bad weather or contributing factors to mix data in the 4th quarter
- inflation has been very close to 2% target, economy close to capacity for close to 2 years
- if inflation is on target you can treat every shock symmetrically
- ingredients exist that could lead to housing speculation
The USDCAD hasd been moving off high levels as Poloz comments ease concerns a bit. Looking at the daily chart, the price is back below the downward sloping trendline broken earlier today at 1.3072.