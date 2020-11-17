Powell: Recovery has significant downside risks in near term

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell

Powell
  • Housing has been improving right across the country
  • Pace of improvement in economy slowing, recovery uneven
  • Since May/June, recovery stronger than expected
  • There are signs that people will pull back activity
  • Most forecasters see continuing recovery
  • Next few months may be challenging
  • About 15 states have imposed restrictions recently
  • The vaccine news is certainly good news in the medium term
  • Women have been forced to leave the workforce
  • We will go back to a different economy, particularly for the service sector
  • We're going to use all our tools to support the recovery until the job is well-and-truly done
There's nothing new or surprising so far. The Fed isn't going to make a move on rates for years. One thing that's a bit notable is what he isn't saying; there's no hint at more action.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose