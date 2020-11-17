Powell: Recovery has significant downside risks in near term

Housing has been improving right across the country

Pace of improvement in economy slowing, recovery uneven



Since May/June, recovery stronger than expected

There are signs that people will pull back activity

Most forecasters see continuing recovery

Next few months may be challenging

About 15 states have imposed restrictions recently

The vaccine news is certainly good news in the medium term

Women have been forced to leave the workforce

We will go back to a different economy, particularly for the service sector

We're going to use all our tools to support the recovery until the job is well-and-truly done



There's nothing new or surprising so far. The Fed isn't going to make a move on rates for years. One thing that's a bit notable is what he isn't saying; there's no hint at more action.

