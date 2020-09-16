Preview of the Bank of Japan monetary policy statement due Thursday 17 September 2020

What to expect? There is some speculation the Bank may upgrade their activity outlook on the back of an uptick in business confidence, which has rebounded (a little) from very low levels.

Policy rates will remain unchanged

QE buying plans will remain unchanged

Supportive policies are well and truly set in concrete at the BOJ.





Via ScotiaBank, a one-line preview:

Other than forecast tweaks, this decision should be largely a non-event with no substantive policy changes expected.





Coming up at 0630GMT, Governor Kuroda's press conference: