RBA April 2021 Financial Stability Review

Headlines via Reuters:

housing price growth being watched closely by regulators

important that banks do not take excessive risks in low rate environment

lending standards have not yet deteriorated, remain robust

rising prices an affordability challenge for low income households

Australian banks in strong financial position coming out of pandemic

banks have abundant liquidity and funding, adequate provisions for bad loans

most households in good position to service debt with low rates, large liquidity buffers

some households, firms face rising financial stress as govt support measures unwind

banks closely monitoring their exposure to office, retail property sectors

committed liquidity facility for banks may no longer be needed given rise in bond issuance

rising asset prices a channel through which accommodative monetary policy works

many asset prices are high globally, but still consistent with very low interest rates

cyber attacks growing risk for financial stability which banks need to guard against

increasingly likely that large financial institutions will be impacted by cyber attacks

banks, insurers need to act early to address financial risk from climate change

banks set to draw down most of TFF funds, face largest ever refinancing task in 2023/24

Nothing in that lot to indicate the RBA is concerned on stability for now.