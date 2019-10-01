RBA cash rate cut - more responses

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Summary of comments from SG response to the Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut on Tuesday

  • cumulative easing to 75bp since June
  • RBA reiterated the mantra to ease further if needed even as the committee sees a "gentle turning point" in the economy
  • The outlook for an extended period of low rates and dovish bias implies that rates could be cut again to 0.50% before Christmas
And, adding the AUD/USD 
  • we see no upside in being long until the next leg of US-China trade discussions concludes next week

