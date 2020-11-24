RBA Dep Gov Debelle: Does not expect a rate hike for 3 year

Reserve Bank of Australia Debelle's speech - "Monetary Policy in 2020"

says policy action has reduced borrowing costs

says bond buying program means a$ is lower than it otherwise would be

program needed as australian 10-year yields were higher than in peer nations

says must be careful not to remove policy stimulus too early

says australian government debt is very manageable

says federal government and state debt is "absolutely sustainable"

reiterates board does not expect to increase the cash rate for at least 3 years

says materially lower jobless rate needed to lift wages, inflation

says banks have strong balance sheets to support economy into recovery

says expects average mortgage interest rate paid by households to decline further

says news about vaccines should help bolster confidence

says likely some time before vaccines widely available and distributed

