RBA Dep Gov Debelle says climate change is a first-order risk for the financial system

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking

Topic is Climate Risks and the Australian Financial System

to the CFA Australian Investment Conference - Online Headlines via Reuters: Australian climate risks increasingly entering the discussion with foreign investors

climate has implications for cost, ease of access to capital for Australian corporates, govt

not yet any obvious change in investor appetite for Australian bonds or equity

sees increasing risk climate will lead to more significant divestment from Australia

net zero policies abroad are raising costs of emissions

says plenty of opportunities for Australia in renewable energy production

says climate complexities mean banks need regulatory guidance to meet risks

stress tests of local banks suggest losses from extreme weather likely manageable

Nothing from Debelle here on his outlook for the Australian economy (climate risk excepted) not monetary policy (ditto). Various bank officials, most notable Governor Lowe, have said time and again there will be no hike to the cash rate before 2024 on their current projections. 'Tapering' will continue though.





