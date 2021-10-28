RBA Dep Gov Debelle says aim of monetary policy is to generate higher inflation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

  • Says a little more inflation would be welcome
  • A lot more inflation would not be welcome 

Not a lot of value in this from Debelle. The question is of course whether yesterday's inflation data is a little or a lot. I'd suggest that one CPI reading is not going to be enough to decide either way. Next week we get Q3 wage indexes - given the Reserve Bank of Australia want to see wage rises these will be a focus. The next logical focus at least. 

More from Debelle:
  • a lot of what the bank is seeing in the economy is positive
  • we are keeping a close eye on how the labour market develops in the coming months

--
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle, along with Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System) are appearing before the Australian Parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Supplementary Estimates) - Online



