RBA Dep Gov Debelle says aim of monetary policy is to generate higher inflation
- Says a little more inflation would be welcome
- A lot more inflation would not be welcome
Not a lot of value in this from Debelle. The question is of course whether yesterday's inflation data is a little or a lot. I'd suggest that one CPI reading is not going to be enough to decide either way. Next week we get Q3 wage indexes - given the Reserve Bank of Australia want to see wage rises these will be a focus. The next logical focus at least.
More from Debelle:
- a lot of what the bank is seeing in the economy is positive
- we are keeping a close eye on how the labour market develops in the coming months
--
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle, along with Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System) are appearing before the Australian Parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Supplementary Estimates) - Online