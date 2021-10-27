RBA Deputy Governor Debelle speaks Thursday Australia time - CPI comments incoming

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Dep Gov Guy Debelle speaks from 2340 GMT

  • Appearing before the Australian Parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Supplementary Estimates) - Online
Also appearing is Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System).

So much for the first part of the headline to this post. The second part is a reasonable guess. Yesterday we got Q3 inflation data from Australia, the core measure of inflation jumping into the RBA target band for the first time since 2016:
Stay tuned for any comments Debelle has on the CPI result and what it means for policy ahead. He may drop a hint or two, or we may have to wait until next week's RBA policy meeting (November 2). 

Michelle Bullock appearing with Debelle:
