RBA Gov Lowe speaks Tuesday, London time. QE comments on the agenda?
Reserve Bank of Australia head Philip Lowe is speaking today, 24 September 2019
- 1005GMT
- topic is "An Economic Update"
Earlier:
- RBA Governor Lowe to speak Tuesday, London time
- RBA Governor Lowe speaking Tuesday - will he try to water down expectations for an October rate cut?
Snippet via NAB:
- We think Lowe will provide a strong signal that the RBA is ready to cut rates again
- endorsing our view for a 25bp cut in October
- Any comments on the scope for unconventional policy will also be critical for the market
Given the topic I doubt there will be anything from Lowe on potential QE, but perhaps he'll get a curly question after the speech?