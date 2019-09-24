RBA Gov Lowe speaks Tuesday, London time. QE comments on the agenda?

Reserve Bank of Australia head Philip Lowe is speaking today, 24 September 2019

  • 1005GMT
  • topic is "An Economic Update"
Earlier:
Snippet via NAB:
  • We think Lowe will provide a strong signal that the RBA is ready to cut rates again
  • endorsing our view for a 25bp cut in October
  • Any comments on the scope for unconventional policy will also be critical for the market
Given the topic I doubt there will be anything from Lowe on potential QE, but perhaps he'll get a curly question after the speech?

