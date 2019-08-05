RBA monetary policy announcement due Tuesday 6 August 2019 - preview

As 'risk' continues to give a bad smell a look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia later today, 0430 GMT on Tuesday

A few snippets from about the place:





Citi:

The RBA has cut the policy rate at their last two meetings, bringing it down 50bps to 1%.

expect them to pause until November, as they assess the impact of easing on the economy

(ps. Citi tech analysts have cut long AUD/NZD - citing deteriorating risk environment)

Scotia:

cash rate target is expected to be left unchanged at 1%

risk to this view is whether the market response to the recent deterioration in US-China trade negotiations merits an insurance cut

The rise in Q2 inflation... provide no great sense of urgency to ease so soon after back to back cuts

Daiwa:

Having cut the cash rate by 25bps a piece in the previous two meetings, the RBA is widely expected to be kept policy on hold is expected.

But attention will be on the accompanying policy statement, Governor Lowe's press conference and Friday's publication of the central bank's quarterly Monetary Policy Statement for any guidance to the near-term policy outlook.

(ps. There is no press conference, Daiwa is likely referring to Lowe's appearance in parliament coming up on Friday, Australia time. The SoMP is also on Friday - see the preview linked above for more on these)








