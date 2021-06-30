RBA monetary policy meeting July 6 - preview

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet Tuesday July 6.

policy statement will come at 0430 GMT.

In a VERY unusual event to follow, RBA Governor Lowe will speak following the meeting, at 0600 GMT. The topic is:

Today's Monetary Policy Decision

Just posting this up quickly, reporting on Reuters poll of expectations. Of no surprise whatsoever is that all but one of the 27 economists surveyed expect the cash rate to remain unchanged (the outlier expects a cash rate cut to 0.05% ... the rate is 0.10% currently).





On expectations on the three-year bond, here the agreement is unanimous that the RBA will limit its three-year bond yield target of 0.1% to the April-2024 bond, rather than extending it to the November-2024 bond.











