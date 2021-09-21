RBA September meeting minutes - see no rate rise until 2024
Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting minutes
Reiterating ... as did Low in his most recent public comments last week:
- central scenario is conditions for rate rise will not be met until 2024
And other familiar themes:
- board committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions
- outbreak of the delta variant had delayed, but not derailed, the recovery
- economy was expected to bounce back as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased
- board will continue to review the bond purchase program in light of economic conditions and the health situation
- considerable uncertainty about the timing and pace of the recovery, which was likely to be slower than experienced earlier
- bank's bond purchase program is expanding faster relative to the stock of bonds outstanding than that of many other central banks
- members continued to emphasise the importance of maintaining lending standards
- progress towards the bank's goals was likely to take longer and was less assured given delta
- members recognised that the outbreak of the delta variant was delaying the recovery and had added to the uncertainty about the future
Full text: