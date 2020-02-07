RBA SoMP: Bank has been discussing the case for further easing

Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy

says need to balance benefits of easing with risks of very low rates

risks include fuelling more borrowing when home prices already in strong upswing

increasing concerns internationally about the effects of low interest rates

balance of risks might shift if unemployment rate were to be "moving materially higher"

and if there was no further progress being made on lifting inflation

policy expected to remain accommodative for some time

cuts near-term growth forecast to reflect drought, bushfires, coronavirus

"very uncertain" how long impact of coronavirus will last

cuts GDP forecast for Q4 2019 to 2.0% (vs 2.3%), June 2020 to 1.9% (vs 2.6%)

GDP seen 2.7% Dec 2020, 3.1% June 2021, 3.0% Dec 2021, 2.9% June 2022

trimmed mean inflation seen 1.8% Dec 2020, 1.9% Dec 2021, 2,0% June 2022

unemployment seen 5.1% Dec 2020, 4.9% Dec 2021, 4.8% June 2022

wage growth seen 2.3% Dec 2020, 2.2% Dec 2021, 2.2% June 2022

RBA forecasts based on technical assumption of one 25 bps rate cut in mid-2020

For the GDP, inflation and unemployment forecasts from the Bank please keep in mind that their history over past years has been to be far too optimistic on all of these. I can't see any reason to think this time would be any different.





Even if the forecasts turn out to be accurate this time … the Bank's target for inflation will not be hit until June of 2022, which is 29 months away. The policy makers at the RBA are paid well to do their job, Governor Lowe is on a million AUD - which is not bad for a public servant. I am not convinced that with their performance the taxpayers are getting value for money.







