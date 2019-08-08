RBA Statement on Monetary Policy to be released today - watch for updated forecasts
From the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday 9 August 2019 we get the latest quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP).
Due at 0130GMT
It will contain revision to forecasts:
- most likely to be downgrades for expectations for GDP growth this year and perhaps next (although perhaps not from the optimists at the RBA
- upward revisions to the forecast unemployment rate
- And yet another extension to the time (core) CPI is expected to hit target
A combination of expected higher unemployment and a longer period of below target inflation means the bank will not be hawkish, K?
That goes too for expected comments from RBA Governor Lowe today - he will be appearing before a parliamentary committee from 2330GMT. Again, Lowe will not be hawkish.
Recently traded in the rose-coloured ones