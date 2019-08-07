RBA's Bullock says small business facing tighter credit conditions

financial health of businesses looks sound, no threat to banks

says retailers and investors face number of risks given intense competition

currently no strong evidence of widespread financial vulnerability in retail sector

says unlisted retailers tend to have more debt, making them more vulnerable

difficulties in retail sector unlikely to pose risk to the banking sector

says profitability in mining sector highest in the past 10 years

says mining firms' balance sheets appear well placed to absorb shocks

says small businesses face tighter credit conditions

banks dealing with mortgage arrears in some regions, not a threat to stability

Headlines above via Reuters from the speech. Bullock not sounding alarm bells really, plenty of positive notes amongst the negatives.