RBA's Bullock says small business facing tighter credit conditions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System) speaking

  • financial health of businesses looks sound, no threat to banks
  • says retailers and investors face number of risks given intense competition
  • currently no strong evidence of widespread financial vulnerability in retail sector
  • says unlisted retailers tend to have more debt, making them more vulnerable
  • difficulties in retail sector unlikely to pose risk to the banking sector
  • says profitability in mining sector highest in the past 10 years
  • says mining firms' balance sheets appear well placed to absorb shocks
  • says small businesses face tighter credit conditions
  • banks dealing with mortgage arrears in some regions, not a threat to stability
Headlines above via Reuters from the speech. Bullock not sounding alarm bells really, plenty of positive notes amongst the negatives. 

Stay tuned for the Q&A to follow

Full text: 
Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System) speaking
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose