RBNZ 25th September monetary policy announcement - preview

Reserve Bank of New Zealand decision is due at 0200GMT on Wednesday 25 September 2019

Earlier previews:

And this:

Preview via ANZ:

we expect the RBNZ to leave the OCR on hold as it waits to see the impact of its actions so far, but by November we think they'll be cutting again.

"Lower for longer" is our forecast, and most other forecasters are broadly on the same page, though not yet calling the OCR as low as we are (just 0.25% by May next year).



More, this via Scotia:

unanimously expected to hold its official cash rate

Inflation was last reported for Q2 back on July 15 at 1.7% y/y and below the 2% mid-point of the 1-3% target range. The Q3 inflation reading isn't due out until October 15th.

Q2 GDP growth was recently released and slightly surpassed expectations

the RBNZ may prefer to hold its firepower until it sees the next set of inflation readings. That could make November 12th the more likely 'live' meeting













