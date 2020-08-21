RBNZ Chief Economist Ha: Reimposition of Auckland lockdown played a part in August policy decision
RBNZ Chief Economist and External MPC Member Yuong Ha, speaking on:
- Latest Monetary Policy Statement Explained Q&A
- Reimposition of Auckland lockdown played a part in August policy decision and projections
- Watching labour market very closely
- asset purchase programme has been successful so far in lowering retail interest rates
- not hostage to exchange rate but welcome 'helpful support' from that channel
- negative rate decision contingent on the health of the economy; if and when the time comes we have those tool available
- says the earliest we could implement negative rate operationally is early next year
- says reasonably strong evidence internationally that negative rates help in stimulating credit demand