RBNZ Chief Economist Ha: Reimposition of Auckland lockdown played a part in August policy decision

RBNZ Chief Economist and External MPC Member Yuong Ha, speaking on:

Latest Monetary Policy Statement Explained Q&A



I doubt this will add much to what we have already been positing on the statement from last week, but you never know.









Reimposition of Auckland lockdown played a part in August policy decision and projections

Watching labour market very closely

asset purchase programme has been successful so far in lowering retail interest rates

not hostage to exchange rate but welcome 'helpful support' from that channel

(what that bolded jumble means is the RBNZ would like a lower nZD)





More:

negative rate decision contingent on the health of the economy; if and when the time comes we have those tool available

says the earliest we could implement negative rate operationally is early next year

says reasonably strong evidence internationally that negative rates help in stimulating credit demand









