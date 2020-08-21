RBNZ Chief Economist Ha: Reimposition of Auckland lockdown played a part in August policy decision

RBNZ Chief Economist and External MPC Member Yuong Ha, speaking on:

  • Latest Monetary Policy Statement Explained Q&A
  • Reimposition of Auckland lockdown played a part in August policy decision and projections
  • Watching labour market very closely
  • asset purchase programme has been successful so far in lowering retail interest rates
  • not hostage to exchange rate but welcome 'helpful support' from that channel
  • negative rate decision contingent on the health of the economy; if and when the time comes we have those tool available
  • says the earliest we could implement negative rate operationally is early next year
  •  says reasonably strong evidence internationally that negative rates help in stimulating credit demand


