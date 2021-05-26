More from RBNZ Gov Orr - a negative economic shock would prompt increased stimulus
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr continuing to speak.
- If there was a negative economic shock we will increase monetary policy easing
Well, yeah ... that's what central bankers do. Orr is not going shut down any options he has, keeping them open. The main message from Orr is that if economic developments proceed as the RBNZ expects then there will be policy tightening from about mid to late 23022.
