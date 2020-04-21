RBNZ Gov Orr says he is open minded on direct monetisation of govt debt

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr … this is unbelievable …

A central bank buying debt directly from the government issue is not something that will inspire confidence in markets. This will be viewed as a NZD negative.

Central banks get around this by buying sovereign debt from the market, not direct from the government press.





Orr is guilty of honesty here …. he is a trained and respected economist, he knows exactly what he is saying here.





I suspect this remark will be wound back by Orr and the RBNZ, you know "NO,. what I actually meant was …" or something like that. As I said above in the first line, the comment is unbelievable. Its not something that a central banker in a developed market would say. But, well, apparently he did.







