RBNZ Gov Orr says the monetary policy committee is prepared to do whatever it takes
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr (online) news conference following the monetary policy decision
- pleased with the effectiveness of the QE program
- will retain all options if further stimulus is needed
- will assess the use of negative rates along with other tools
RBNZ's Bascand also:
- wants banks to be ready for negative rates by the end of this year
Back to Orr:
- says purchasing foreign assets is a tool available
- says a long way from buying government bonds in the primary market
- NZD lower following the RBNZ monetary policy decision, near-doubling of QE program
- Minutes of the RBNZ meeting just concluded
- RBNZ leaves cash rate on hold at 0.25%, expands QE program