RBNZ Gov Orr says the monetary policy committee is prepared to do whatever it takes

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr (online) news conference following the monetary policy decision

pleased with the effectiveness of the QE program

will retain all options if further stimulus is needed

will assess the use of negative rates along with other tools

RBNZ's Bascand also:

wants banks to be ready for negative rates by the end of this year

Back to Orr:

says purchasing foreign assets is a tool available

