RBNZ Gov Orr says the monetary policy committee is prepared to do whatever it takes

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr (online) news conference following the monetary policy decision 

  • pleased with the effectiveness of the QE program
  • will retain all options if further stimulus is needed
  • will assess the use of negative rates along with other tools 
RBNZ's Bascand also:
  • wants banks to be ready for negative rates by the end of this year 
Back to Orr:
  • says purchasing foreign assets is a tool available
  • says a long way from buying government bonds in the primary market

Earlier from the RBNZ:

See here for global coronavirus case data
