RBNZ Governor Orr has slotted in a speech on Tuesday 29 June 2021
A heads up for the NZD/USD traders, Orr has scheduled a couple of events for Tuesday (tomorrow)
Orr will release the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's "Statement of Intent" (this is a documentation of the Bank's priorities)
- at 2pm local time on Tuesday, which is 0200 GMT
Orr will speak later
- a keynote speech at the Mindful Money Awards
- will be published online at 4:10pm local time, which is 0410 GMT
--
RBNZ on what the Statement of Intent is:
- The SOI sets out our strategic priorities for the next three years and outlines how we will continue our role as kaitiaki of New Zealand’s financial ecosystem.