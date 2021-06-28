RBNZ Governor Orr has slotted in a speech on Tuesday 29 June 2021

A heads up for the NZD/USD traders, Orr has scheduled a couple of events for Tuesday (tomorrow)

Orr will release the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's "Statement of Intent" (this is a documentation of the Bank's priorities)

at 2pm local time on Tuesday, which is 0200 GMT

Orr will speak later

a keynote speech at the Mindful Money Awards

will be published online at 4:10pm local time, which is 0410 GMT

--

RBNZ on what the Statement of Intent is:

The SOI sets out our strategic priorities for the next three years and outlines how we will continue our role as kaitiaki of New Zealand’s financial ecosystem.







