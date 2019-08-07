RBNZ Governor Orr says today's interest rate cut does not rule out further action

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr's press conference

Today's decision does not rule out any future action

nothing is ruled out for the future

lower monetary policy operating at a lower neutral interest rate

lowering the interest rate is completely sensible at this time

nervous abut fiscal spending, can't happen quickly enough due to capcatiy constraints

committee convinced that more sooner is better to reach targets





















Background to this is the big surprise of a 50bp rate cut: