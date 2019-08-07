RBNZ Governor Orr says today's interest rate cut does not rule out further action

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr's press conference

  • Today's decision does not rule out any future action
  • nothing is ruled out for the future
  • lower monetary policy operating at a lower neutral interest rate
  • lowering the interest rate is completely sensible at this time
  • nervous abut fiscal spending, can't happen quickly enough due to capcatiy constraints
  • committee convinced that more sooner is better to reach targets


rbnz governor orr


Background to this is the big surprise of a 50bp rate cut:
