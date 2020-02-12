RBNZ leaves cash rate on hold as expected

Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves its key OCR at 1% as was widely expected

Its forecasts for the OCR show they do not expect to cut this year at all





Summary of the major points, Headlines via Reuters





sees official cash rate at 1.03% in March 2021 (previous 0.9%)

sees official cash rate at 1.01% in June 2020 (previous 0.9%)

at 1.1% in June 2021 (previous 0.94%)





Sees annual CPI 1.7% by March 2021 (previous 1.7%)





Says policy has time to adjust if needed

overall impact of coronavirus on New Zealand will be of a short duration

risks that impact will be larger and more persistent

says low interest rates remain necessary

says expects economic growth to accelerate over the H2 2020

Says employment is at or slightly above its max sustainable level

says inflation close to 2% mid point

says low rates necessary to keep employment and inflation around target

says economic growth expected to accelerate over second half of 2020

RBNZ minutes:



monetary policy committee noted that employment was at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level

committee agreed low interest rates had helped to get employment and inflation to around their target levels

committee discussed financial stability risks from ongoing low rates

members noted the bank's assessment that marginal changes to the ocr would not materially affect these risks at this time

members discussed the better mix of policy stimulus in the projections, given additional fiscal stimulus is reducing the burden on monetary policy

committee discussed alternative cash rate settings and the various trade-offs involved

committee agreed that ongoing low interest rates were needed to keep inflation and employment close to their mandated targets







A 'hawkish' statement from the RBNZ, or at least not too dovish. Note their projections for the cash rate ahead - no rate cu8ts on their horizon. This is supportive for the NZD.



