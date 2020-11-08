RBNZ meeting on Wednesday 11 November 2020 - preview
Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement is due at 0100GMT
Consensus expectations, which seem likely indeed are for
- the cash rate (OCR),
- Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP)
- and forward guidance
to be left unchanged. However more detail is expected on the Bank's 'Funding for Lending Programme' (FLP) - cheap funding for banks.
