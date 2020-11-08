RBNZ meeting on Wednesday 11 November 2020 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy announcement is due at 0100GMT

Governor Orr will hold a press conference following from a local landscaping firm's parking lot (I made that location up, K?)

Consensus expectations, which seem likely indeed are for 
  • the cash rate (OCR), 
  • Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP)
  • and forward guidance 
to be left unchanged. However more detail is expected on the Bank's 'Funding for Lending Programme' (FLP) - cheap funding for banks.

Earlier:
I'll post up further previews in the days ahead.
