RBNZ monetary policy meeting 26 May 2021 - here is sort of a preview

Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday - Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) have posted their thnoughs on what the RBNZ should do.

The NZIER runs a 'shadow board' of analysts. The Shadow Board is independent of the RBNZ and does not represent what the RBNZ is going to do but rather what their view is the RBNZ should do.

Shadow Board members still considered current monetary settings as appropriate for the upcoming May meeting

attention turns to a tightening in monetary policy over the coming year

In the near term, members pointed to some uncertainty over how sustainable the recovery will be particularly in light of continued border restrictions. Hence members saw a cautious approach as justified for the upcoming meeting.

The Shadow Board sees tightening as more appropriate over the coming year.





RBNZ statement due at 0200 GMT, news conference to follow.



